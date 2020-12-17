Pull up a chair and on your laptop, iPad, smart phone or other device, listen to “A Christmas Carol” and get a feel for what life was like during the Golden Age of Radio in the 1930s through the 1950s.
“A Christmas Carol” is the tale of this coldhearted man who learns the value of love thanks to the intervention of three ghosts who come to haunt him on Christmas Eve.
Audio performances of this show will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27.
Gabe Hakvaag has directed “A Christmas Carol” for Hamilton-Gibson for eight years during Wellsboro’s Dickens of A Christmas.
“When the Duterte children, Sylvia, 8, and Oliver, 10, became members of the Warehouse Theatre cast as Actor One this spring, I decided they would each get their own chance to play those roles,” said Hakvaag. “That’s why we are producing two full cast recordings of ‘A Christmas Carol’, one starring Oliver and the other starring Sylvia.”
In the show, Actor One plays Tiny Tim, The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come and Dick Wilkins, a young man who works with Scrooge as apprentices for Mr. Fezziwig.
This year, in the face of COVID-19, only the Warehouse Theatre cast was going to do four in-person performances, three at night and one on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 3-6. Normally, there would have been seven daytime performances presented by two casts.
Then things changed again. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the Hamilton-Gibson board decided to cancel all in-person performances due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the community.
Based on the willingness of his cast to perform, Hakvaag successfully obtained audio streaming rights for “A Christmas Carol.”
Others in the Warehouse Theatre cast are: Tom Walrath as Ebenezer Scrooge, Sarah Knight as Mrs. Cratchit and The Ghost of Christmas Past, Kristine Worthington as Belle and Mrs. Fezziwig, Brian Kennedy as Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit and Mr. Fezziwig, and Mitch Kreisler as Fred Scrooge and The Ghost of Christmas Present. Music director is Cherilyn Ayres.
Tickets are now on sale at hgp.booktix.com. Those who purchase a ticket will get a link to stream the specific performance he or she has indicated. One ticket is only good for one device.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.