What began as a germ of an idea has sprouted into a month-long event for families.
For the third year, Sugar Branch Farms at 931 Sopertown Road, Columbia Crossroads is hosting a corn maze.
“It continues to grow a little bit as far as how much we’re available and open,” said Amanda Miller. “The first year, we did one day and had a thousand people turn out.”
The Miller family, which operates an active dairy farm on the property, decided to expand open hours despite the heavy seasonal demands on the farm. The corn maze was open for two weekends in 2020 and is open all four weekends in October this year.
At slightly smaller than five acres, the maze uses the theme of Noah’s Ark. It changes each year.
“Last year was a superhero theme. Truth be told, Noah’s Ark was the theme going into 2020, but with COVID, we thought it was the year to honor superheroes,” Miller said.
In addition to the DC and Marvel superheroes, the maze also recognized unsung everyday heroes: doctors, nurses, farmers, police, etc.
Visitors not only have to figure out how to get through the maze, they can also try to match pairs of animals for the ark. Depending on how much the group wants to do, it can take 20 to 60 minutes to complete the maze.
But that’s not all there is to do at Sugar Branch. There are hay rides, pumpkin bowling and a 12-foot lookout to climb and look over the maze from above.
“Plan for about two hours,” Miller said. “By the time you do all the activities and go through the maze, it will take about two hours.”
The maze involves the entire community. Boy Scouts assist by parking cars. The Troy Fire and Rescue and Western Alliance host a display of vehicles on the grounds.
“It’s a great way for people locally to know us, plus it’s added income for the farm as well in the fall,” Miller said.
“We’ve always enjoyed doing it,” she added, noting that she, her husband, parents, sister and brother-in-law operate the farm. “We’ve always enjoyed inviting our community onto the farm. Now that less than 1% of the entire population are farmers, there’s a lot of interest and it’s a great way to teach people where food comes from.”
Speaking of food, don’t miss the Miller’s homemade donuts. Live music will also be part of the atmosphere. Food trucks will be available and vendors may contact the Millers to be part of the event. If you come at night, bring a flashlight or headlamp.
“People do love going through the maze at night,” Miller said.
There is a cash only admission fee of $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for children under three.
The corn maze is open noon to 9 p.m. Fridays, Oct 1, 8, 15, 22, and also Saturdays, Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. It is closed Sundays and Halloween weekend.
Group and private parties can be schedule a visit by calling 570-549-2051. Special events are planned on some weekends. Check the website, millerscornmaze.weebly.com, for more information.