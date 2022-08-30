Fifty years after it formed in 1972, ABBA remains one of the most beloved and enjoyed bands of its kind. Timeless and transcending, their music has touched and sparked an undeniable energy in audiences of all ages.

On Friday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro, experience that music with Always ABBA as this tribute band featuring Canada’s finest vocalists and musicians performs ABBA’s greatest hits.

Always ABBA, founded eight years ago, plays to sold out venues across North America.

ABBA, a Swedish supergroup formed in Stockholm in 1972, became one of the best-selling music acts in the history of popular music, topping the charts worldwide from 1974 to 1983, and again in 2021.

The group’s name is an acronym of the first letters of the singers’ first names — Agnetha Fältskog, Björn gerUlvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

In 1974, ABBA was Sweden’s first winner of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song “Waterloo.” In 2005, “Waterloo” was chosen as the best song in the competition’s history as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.

After ABBA broke up in December 1982, Andersson and Ulvaeus continued their success writing music for multiple audiences including stage, musicals and movies while Fältskog and Lyngstad pursued solo careers.

Ten years later, a compilation, “ABBA Gold,” was released, becoming a worldwide best-seller.

In 1999, ABBA’s music was adapted into “Mamma Mia!”, a stage musical that toured worldwide. A film of the same name was released in 2008. A sequel, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” was released in 2018.

In 2016, the group reunited and started working on a digital avatar concert tour. Newly-recorded songs were announced in 2018. “Voyage,” their first new album in 40 years, was released on Nov. 5, 2021 to positive critical reviews and strong sales in numerous countries.

For tickets, call 570-724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com.