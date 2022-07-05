Actors of all ages, from teenagers to seniors, are encouraged to audition for roles in radio plays being presented during the 2022 Hamilton-Gibson Tune in to Radio HG Festival.

The radio plays are: “Dimension X: A Logic Named Joe”; “Duffy’s Tavern: The Kid,” “Inner Sanctum: The Undead,” “Short Short Story: The Wrong Way To Write” and “The Third Man: Pleasure Before Business.”

Auditions are Friday, July 8 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, July 9 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, July 10 at 1 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro.

“No one has to register to audition,” said Gabe Hakvaag. “Just be there at the times listed on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.”

Radio voice actors do not memorize lines, wear costumes or makeup, or use props. There is no set.

The actors stand at microphones, read their lines from scripts and use their voices to create characters. Prompted by voices, sound effects and live music, the audience imagines settings and action through sound alone.

The rehearsal schedule is flexible but performers must be available from Monday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 21 for technical rehearsals and performances.

Festival performance dates are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street, Wellsboro.

A special ‘audio-only’ live stream will be presented on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Contact Hamilton-Gibson Productions with any questions at 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com.