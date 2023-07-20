Auditions for Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “Elephant’s Graveyard” are at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, July 20 and 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, July 22 at the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Those 16 years of age or older are encouraged to audition. No experience is necessary. All genders and races are welcome.
“Elephant’s Graveyard” by George Brant is based on a true event, the collision of a struggling circus and a tiny town in Tennessee that results in tragedy.
The 15 roles in “Elephant’s Graveyard” represent two different groups, residents of a small town in Tennessee and members of a traveling circus.
Those who want to audition but cannot attend this Thursday or Saturday are encouraged to contact the HG office at 570-724-2079 to make other arrangements.