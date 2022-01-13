AgChoice and MidAtlantic Farm Credit will donate $110,000 to Feeding PA to make more meals possible in communities this holiday season. The donation will be distributed amongst Feeding PA’s member food banks across the state, with $100,000 tailored to provide Pennsylvania agricultural products. Fill a Glass with Hope – a campaign that raises funds to enable Feeding PA food banks to purchase fresh milk directly from their local dairies to distribute to families in need – will receive the remaining $10,000. Financial cooperatives AgChoice and MidAtlantic Farm Credit serve farmers and people that live in rural communities across Pennsylvania.
“We’re pleased to support Feeding PA member food banks as they lend a hand to our neighbors in need,” said Darrell Curtis, AgChoice Farm Credit president and CEO. “It’s a win-win partnership as the donation also helps purchase products from our local farmers,” Tom Truitt, MidAtlantic Farm Credit President and CEO continued.
Feeding PA bridges the gap between Pennsylvania food banks and Pennsylvania farms by establishing relationships between the Commonwealth’s charitable food network and agricultural producers. With the generosity of donors such as Farm Credit, Feeding PA and their food banks will continue to support small farmers while also supporting the charitable food network by delivering farm fresh food to families in need.
“This donation will help Feeding PA and our member food banks serve those in need throughout our community, during the holiday season and throughout year,” said Jane Clements, chief executive officer of Feeding PA. “It allows us to ensure everyone we serve has the opportunity to partake in holiday traditions while also benefitting our local agricultural community.”