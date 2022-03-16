This week the Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga counties Area Agency on Aging is celebrating the valuable contributions of AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers who pledged to “get things done” for our nation as part of the annual AmeriCorps Week.
The weeklong celebration also honors the contributions and support of thousands of local organizations that make AmeriCorps programs possible.
In Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga counties there are approximately 49 AmeriCorps member — 46 Foster Grandparent volunteers and three Senior Companions — serving these communities.
“We are proud to be part of AmeriCorps and grateful for the AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers who are getting things done for Pennsylvania said Jesse Newman, Foster Grandparent program director, Area Agency on Aging. “AmeriCorps members have made a significant impact on Pennsylvania’s ability to meet so many local needs of improving social/emotional skills, improving academic skills, combating hunger, and help seniors live independently.”
AmeriCorps engages 250,000 Americans each year in sustained, results-driven service through AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors programs. These dedicated citizens help communities manage COVID-19 response, ensure students stay on track to graduate, combat hunger and homelessness, respond to natural disasters, fight the opioid epidemic, help seniors live independently, support veterans and military families, and much more. More than 1.2 million Americans have served their country through AmeriCorps and millions more have served in AmeriCorps Seniors since 1994.
To join the celebration, follow @AmeriCorps on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. To join the conversation, share pictures and stories on Twitter, using #AmeriCorpsWeek. Learn more about AmeriCorps opportunities at AmeriCorps.gov/join.
Contact the Area Agency on Aging to learn more about the AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent Program and Senior Companion Program.