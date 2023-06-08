The United States Air Force Band’s “Airmen of Note” from Washington, D.C. is heading out on a seven-day community relations tour to Pennsylvania and New York. The tour honors the service of Airmen both past and present, and highlights the excellence of military members working across the globe.
Airmen of Note will perform at Mansfield on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Straughn Auditorium at Mansfield University, 35 Straughn Drive.
The show is free and open to the public, but tickets are required and can be reserved online.
Seating is first come first served. Doors open 30 minutes before performance for ticket holders.
Remaining seats will be released for non-ticket holders 15 minutes before the performance. Reserve online at bit.ly/aon-mansfield.
The Airmen of Note is one of the six performing ensembles within The United States Air Force Band, the premier musical organization of the U.S. Air Force.
Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., The United States Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connects with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.