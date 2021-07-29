Albert Jones will serve as the inaugural chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Mansfield, Bloomsburg, and Lock Haven universities, effective July 26.
Jones is a Lock Haven University alumnus and former member of its Council of Trustees.
The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer will provide vision, leadership and guidance on a full spectrum of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and social justice matters for all three universities. In his new position, Jones will maintain a critical role in meeting the goals and objectives of the strategic plans for the universities and serve as a member of the presidents' cabinets.
He will collaborate with all offices and colleagues on each campus, to drive progress in achieving strategic priorities and especially will work closely with the Mansfield Diversity and Inclusion Council, the Bloomsburg President's Commission on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; and the Lock Haven Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to drive progress in achieving strategic priorities for the universities.
Jones will also work closely with PASSHE Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Dr. Denise Pearson to advance system-wide DEI efforts aimed at developing and implementing outcomes-based strategies.
Jones will work to synthesize and integrate the universities' many diversity and inclusion efforts into a visible, innovative strategy for enhancing diversity, equity, access and inclusion across all aspects of the universities' missions. He will also aim to align the diversity and inclusion initiatives focused on recruiting, retention and leadership development with each of the university's overall goals.
"I am looking forward to serving Lock Haven, Bloomsburg, and Mansfield universities, and returning to my alma mater in this exciting new collaborative position," Jones said. "Aligning and enhancing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts across the three universities is vital for supporting student success and fostering communities where all students can thrive."
Most recently the human resources manager at West Pharmaceutical Services, Jones earned an undergraduate degree in business management from LHU in 1999 and a master's degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix in 2003. Following his graduation from LHU, Jones returned to his alma mater as the director of human and cultural diversity. He was later named assistant to the president for social equity in 2003 before transitioning to the role of associate director of human resources from 2008-2013.
During his tenure as an employee at LHU, Jones advocated for diversity and inclusion within the learning and working environment in higher education within LHU and the Commonwealth. He served as the director of the Robert D. Lynch Student Leadership Development Institute from 2007-2011 and was president of the Pennsylvania Black Conference on Higher Education from 2011-2013.
Learn more at mansfield.edu.