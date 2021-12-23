Alexandra Swendrowski, a senior at Wellsboro Area High School, has been chosen as the Wellsboro Business & Professional Women’s Club’s Young Woman of the Month for December.
Alexandra is the daughter of Karon Swendrowski of Morris and the late Eric Swendrowski. The 17-year-old is an honors student.
In school, Alexandra is active in student council, Connect 4 and National Honor Society. Outside of school, she enjoys reading, ski instructing and crocheting.
After graduation, she plans to attend college majoring in international business and minoring in a foreign language.