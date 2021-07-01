I was certain that I had hiked all the established official trails in Tioga County (including some not so official). However, a recent email from AllTrails (www.alltrails.com) got me to thinking. Maybe there are trails around here I haven’t visited.
However, a little research on my part revealed that I have set foot on all the listed trails; I just didn’t know the name of the trail at that time.
AllTrails, founded in Jan., 2010, is based in San Francisco and is “dedicated to kindling the spirit of adventure” and “is here to foster happy, healthy communities by connecting people to the outdoors and to each other.”
I was kinda disillusioned initially with the almost daily emails I received from AllTrails, because it seemed like they were mostly interested in directing me toward sites that could sell me recommended products. But I’ve updated my attitude toward them. They’re OK.
Although located about 3,000 miles west of Tioga County, AllTrails has really done their homework. They’ve listed trails within about 20 miles of Wellsboro that include a description of the trail, trail mileage, degree of difficulty, photos, directions on how to get there, a printable map (with special membership), elevation gain, reviews by hikers who’ve done it and much more.
Of the 44 (not a misprint — forty-four) hiking trails listed in that 20-mile radius, you can determine from the simple descriptions which ones you’d like to tackle.
Trails are described as easy, moderate or hard. Take the preschooler kids on the “easy” ones; preteens should have no problem with “moderate” rated trails; those rated “hard” take some experienced legs.
I’ll list just a few here that I’d recommend, based on degree of difficulty. Look them up individually or from the www.AllTrails.com site.
Easy
- Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania at Leonard Harrison State Park, 1 mile.
- Barbour Rock, 1.4 mi.
- Colton Point Canyon Rim, 1 mile.
- West Rim Trail Loop, 2.2 miles.
- Cavanaugh Nature Trail, 1.2 miles.
- Lakeside Trail at Hills Creek State Park, 3.1 miles.
Moderate
- Turkey Path, Leonard Harrison side, 1.8 mi.
- Turkey Path, Colton Point side, 2.4 mi.
- Sand Run Falls, 6.7 miles. (Highly recommended).
- Gillespie Point, 3.7 miles.
Hard
- West Rim Trail, 30.5 miles
- Mt. Tom Loop, 2.7 miles
- Green Monster, 50 km (31 milies) or 25 km (15.5 miles)
- Black Forest Trail, 24.8 miles
- Mid State Trail, 329 miles, New York State to Maryland.
Choose your trail wisely. Don’t bite off more than you can chew.
Happy trails.