American Idol contestant and Pennsylvania native Aaron Kelly will grace the Community Arts Center stage in Williamsport on March 13 at 7:30 pm.
Kelly has always made music a part of his daily life. Even after the quarantine began and the cancelation of live shows quickly moved across the country, he continued to find ways to keep making music. During 2020, Kelly engaged with fans via social media, wrote a new single and filmed a new music video.
He also used the time to revisit his previous music and focused more of his energy on projects that he had tabled during his busy tour schedule. However, even with social media, Kelly said there is nothing like playing live for his fans.
“It’s a tough time, particularly because when I’m playing a live show I am there with my audience and my fans, connecting in person,” he said.
At 16, Kelly became the youngest finalist in American Idol History, where he finished fifth. Kelly said, “One thing Idol taught me is what it is to be a true artist and not just someone on stage singing a song.”
Kelly’s new single, “The World is Round,” was released on Jan. 4 and was filmed throughout downtown Williamsport. The music video will be shown during his concert at the CAC on March 13.
