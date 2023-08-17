At the request of Southwestern Energy, the Tioga County Concerned Citizens Committee provided a high-level overview of the Fall Brook Acid Mine Drainage Treatment Project and brief description of the proposed Tioga River AMD Treatment Plant to representatives of the American Petroleum Institute.
The API is the largest U.S. trade association for the oil and natural gas industry. SWN funded the design, construction and O&M of the Fall Brook AMD Treatment Project that went on line in 2015 as part of their Fresh Water Neutral program.
TCCCC President Charlie Andrews, Secretary Joyce Andrews,and Blossburg Mayor Shane Nickerson shared thoughts on what the Fall Brook AMD Treatment Plant has meant to the community and how they felt it was instrumental in DCNR moving forward with the proposed Tioga River AMD Treatment Plant schedule to be on line in 2025.
SWN continues to advocate for the oil and gas industry to get involved in environmental projects in the areas in which they operate.