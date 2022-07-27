The first of four performances of Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “Animal Crackers” is this Thursday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. in Straughn Auditorium on the Mansfield University campus in Mansfield, Pa.

The other three performances will be in Straughn at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30 with the last one at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, July 31.

“The show will be extremely entertaining for all ages,” said Nikki York who is cast as The Professor, the wordless prankster originally played by Harpo Marx. “It’s full of energy, comedy, a live pit band, singing and dancing. Something for everyone.”

The show follows the comic mayhem that ensues when four mis- fits, originally played by the Marx Brothers, invade the home of Long Island socialite Mrs. Rittenhouse (Natalie Kennedy). She has planned a party to cement her family’s place as the leader of the social set. Not only is Mrs. Rittenhouse introducing her daughter, Arabella (Lydia James) to society but has arranged to exhibit a work by a renowned artist she has as her special guest, the famed African explorer Captain Spaulding (Tom Walrath). Mrs. Whitehead (Catherine Mulcahey), Mrs. Rittenhouse’s rival, has other plans.

“The purpose of The Professor is to wreak as much havoc as he can,” said York. “He transforms any almost normal interaction into hilarious chaos. The Professor is full of both innocence and mischievousness. Amazingly, he does all of this without saying a word by using pantomime and props as well as his castmates’ personal space to communicate and entertain. As this character, I have enjoyed the challenge of not speaking and using physical comedy,” she said.

The Marx Brothers – Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo – were an American family comedy act that was successful in vaudeville, on Broadway, and in motion pictures from 1905 to 1949.

They starred in the 1928 production of “Animal Crackers” on Broadway and in the film of the same name released in 1930. Groucho played Captain Spaulding, Chico was Emmanuel Ravelli, Harpo played The Professor and Zeppo was Horatio Jamison.

In addition to Nikki York as The Professor (Harpo) and Tom Walrath as Captain Spaulding (Groucho), others playing the Marx Brothers’ roles in Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “Animal Crackers” are Dominic Doganiero as Emmanuel Ravelli (Chico) and Cody Losinger as Horatio Jamison (Zeppo).

Spaulding is a wise guy and con man that makes things up as he goes and is constantly changing the subject. If there’s a loose buck lying around, he’ll be sure to grab it.

Ravelli has a hard to pin down accent and is always slightly confused by what’s going on around him.

Jamison is the straight man. He certainly seems normal except he accepts the other three characters as normal, too and acts as if their craziness is completely reasonable.

Also in the HG cast are: Carrie Blakeslee as Sgt. Hennessey, a Maid and a Butler; Elliot Spooner as Girl 1 and The Professor’s Dream Dancer; Ian Brennan as M. Doucet and a Butler; John Swanson as Hives; Justin Gordon as John Parker; Matthew Huels as Wally Winston; Rachel James as Mary Stewart; Sarah Duterte as Grace Carpenter; and Sean Bartlett as Roscoe W. Chandler.

Gabe Hakvaag is the director, Tim Wilbourn is the musical director, Taylor Nickerson is the choreographer, Cindy Evans is the costume designer and the set designer and builder is Rob Kathcart.

Order tickets in advance at hgp.booktix.com or by calling the HG office at 570-724-2079 with credit card information.