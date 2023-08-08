Annual Kid's Business Fair raises thousands for charity

The sixth annual Children’s Business Fair, presented by the Wellsboro Young Entrepreneurs, had a successful event during Wellsboro’s First Friday celebration on Aug. 4.
More than 30 kid-run businesses gathered on the Green to sell a product, service or experience. The young business-people do not keep their profits; they choose a local or national charity to donate their proceeds to.
Kids are responsible for creating, designing and marketing their business. Organizer Rachel Smith works with the group prior to the fair to create business plans and figure out profit and loss strategies.
“Each year I am genuinely impressed with the creativity and passion I see in these kids as they interact with customers and describe how and why they built their businesses,” said Smith.
Smith is the Rock L. Butler librarian and a former STEM instructor, as well as a mom and a member of the Wellsboro borough council.
Siblings Jameson and Emmie, age 10 and 8, offered kids a chance to jump in a bounce house and then to buy freshly-spun cotton candy. This is Jameson’s fourth year at the Business Fair.
“My gifted teacher (Rachel Smith) got me into this in kindergarten or first grade,” said Jameson. “It’s pretty cool. We picked Goodies for our Troops to donate to because I did community service with my sister and the Girl Scouts there.”
A group of 10 home-schooled cousins worked together to create warming rice bags. The bags, which came in all sizes and patterns, provide pain relief to the neck, hands and other areas once microwaved.
Their business is called Cousins Collective and is guided by their grandmother, Vonda Reed of Mansfield.
“My grandma is a quilter and she has all this fabric,” said Theodore Reed. “Ten of us worked on four different machines to make these. We used 280 pounds of rice.
“We all live near each other and we get to talk to each other as we work on the machines.”
“We just took over my grandma’s business and made it all,” said Jack Reed.
Griffin de los Rios was selling hand-colored bookmarks from his Booksmart booth to benefit K9s for Warriors.
“It took me two days to color all of them, there’s a lot of patterns,” said Griffin. “My aunt Tiffany Cummings made me a spreadsheet to keep track of the money. We decided to donate to veterans of the war, because they are stressed.”
Other items for sale were custom stickers, various baked goods, birdhouses, Scrabble art, fresh-cut flowers and magnetic bookmarks. Interactive experiences included a Nerf gun safari shoot and the chance to hold a hypnotized chicken.
Recipients of the proceeds include Humble Bumble Project, Green Free Library, Big Brother/Big Sisters and Heart of Tioga, among many others.
Smith said that total proceeds surpassed $2,000 and will be donated to the various charities before school starts.
“Seeing the pride they have in their work and the smiles on their faces — that’s why I do this every year,” said Smith.