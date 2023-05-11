The Northern Appalachia Review welcomes submissions of poetry, fiction and nonfiction written about, representing or engaging with the experience of living in or being from northern Appalachia.
Volume 5 will appear in March 2024.
Established and emerging writers are invited to submit pieces in the following genres:
- Fiction: One piece up to 7,500 words or up to three pieces under 1,000 words each
- Nonfiction: One piece up to 7,500 words
- Poetry: Up to five poems in a single document. (The editors reserve the right to edit the layout of text to conform to the format.)
- Book reviews: Up to 500 words on book-length works of poetry, fiction or nonfiction by authors from the region or authors whose writing is about, represents or engages with the experience of living in northern Appalachia
- Interviews: Interviews with or feature articles on authors from the region, 1,000 words
The focus of the Northern Appalachia Review is original regional literature. At this time, it does not accept academic submissions in fields such as anthropology, art, cultural studies, environmental studies, geology and so forth, and it does not accept photographs, illustrations or art work.