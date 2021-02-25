Tioga County high school seniors pursuing studies in agriculture are invited to apply for a scholarship offered through the William Bowen Copp and Graydon S. Copp Agriculture Education Trust.
Applicants are sought for the 2021 fall semester. The application deadline is April 15, 2021. An applicant must be a high school senior accepted to an accredited college, university or trade school in a program leading to a degree in a curriculum directly related to agriculture, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.0, demonstrate financial need, be a Tioga County, Pa. resident for at least six months and graduate from a Tioga County High School.
Students interested in more information should connect with C&N Wealth Management at 800-487-8784, visit cnbankpa.com/Personal/Invest/Scholarships-Grants or speak with their high school guidance counselors.
The $1.5 million William Bowen Copp and Graydon S. Copp Agriculture Education Trust will distribute scholarships annually.
Scholarships will be awarded to well deserving Tioga County, Pa. high school seniors who pursue higher education in an agricultural field. This field might include education in the field of animal sciences, agricultural business management, bioresource, crop, diesel mechanics, soil science, fisheries and wildlife, food science and technology, and general agriculture, to name a few.
The scholarship recipients will be determined each year by the scholarship committee, which consists of the superintendents from Northern and Southern Tioga school districts, Wellsboro Area School District and C&N Wealth Management, trustee. The committee will decide the number of recipients and amounts awarded annually. The scholarship award may be used to help pay for tuition, books, and room and board. C&N Wealth Management is the trustee and administers the scholarship program.