U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is now accepting applications for the Assistance to Firefighters Grants program. The application period will close on Friday, Feb. 12, at 5 p.m.
These grants are available to eligible fire departments, nonaffiliated emergency medical services organizations and state fire training academies to assist in funding critically needed resources.
Eligible applicants should apply for AFG funding online via the Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program’s FEMA GO (FEMA Grants Outcomes) application portal at https://go.fema.gov.
For more information, applicants should review the FY 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Application Guidance Materials. In addition, System for Award Management (Sam.gov) registration is required of all AFG Program applicants and awardees.
Applications cannot be submitted through Senator Toomey’s office. Senator Toomey’s office often provides letters of support to applicants, if they request such letters, once their applications have been submitted.