The first of nine guided bird walks at Hills Creek State Park will begin promptly at 8 a.m. this Saturday, April 2. Other walks will be held on Saturdays, April 9, 15, 23 and 30 and May 7, 14, 21 and 28. They are all free and open to the public.

Volunteers from the Tiadaghton Audubon Society, the local birding group based in Tioga County, will lead the walks.

No registration is required. Meet at the park office parking lot at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro (off Hills Creek Road in Charleston Township, about seven miles northeast of Wellsboro). At 8 a.m. sharp, participants will drive their own vehicles to the starting location.

Everyone is welcome, including children and adults and birders of all levels, first timers to experienced. Bring binoculars and cameras and wear warm, subdued clothing and sturdy walking shoes.

The Tiadaghton Audubon Society usually has a few extra pairs of binoculars that people can use, including youngsters, ages 7 and up.

Each walk will be slow-paced, cover a limited distance, last about two hours and provide an opportunity to see the many varieties of water and woodland birds that live in the park or are migrating through.

In case of inclement weather, the group may opt for a driving tour to several nearby key stops in the park to see the birds.

For updates on birds in the area and helpful tips, email tasmember@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/TiadaghtonAudubon/ or tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com.

For information about Hills Creek State Park, call the park office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 570-724-4246.