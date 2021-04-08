Instructors Marilyn Jones and Pat Butts are presenting the National Rifle Association Basic Pistol Shooting Course once a month on Saturdays from April through November. All seats are already full for the Saturday, April 17 class.
There are still openings for the classes on Saturdays, May 15, June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16 and Nov. 6. Each is limited to 12 participants, both male and female.
Interested persons are encouraged to select a date and register now.
Each class will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the pistol range at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 339 Sportsman’s Club Road, Mansfield. Participants will learn how to safely handle and shoot a pistol, how to clean and store a firearm, about pistol mechanisms and operation, building pistol shooting skills, and pistol selection and use.
A shooter can bring his or her own pistol or revolver for the class and 150 to 200 rounds of ammunition or borrow a .22 long rifle pistol from the instructors and bring 150 to 200 rounds of .22 long rifle pistol ammunition for it. Participants are also asked to bring eye and ear protection.
Students who successfully pass the course will receive the NRA Basic Pistol Course Completion Certificate, a student handbook and other materials.
The fee for this eight-hour course is to be paid in advance and covers the handbook, handouts and lunch.
To register, for more information or to borrow a pistol for the day, call Jones at 570-549-2794 or email jones_mk@yahoo.com. Each registrant is asked to provide his or her name, address, telephone number, email address and date of birth.