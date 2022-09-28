What do you do when you’ve got three girlfriends, all your friends are married and it’s your birthday? Find out in Stephen Sondheim’s groundbreaking musical comedy “Company.”

The show is set in present day Manhattan, and Robert is unable to make a commitment as he makes the circuit of his married friends, alternately observing and participating in the ups and downs of their relationships. The Arcadia Theatre will present the legendary musical comedy “Company” on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2.

“Company” was written by renowned composer Stephen Sondheim, who also is the genius behind other memorable Broadway shows like “Sweeney Todd,” “Into the Woods” and “Sunday in the Park with George.”

Sondheim died last November so artistic director Peter Davis knew this would be the perfect show to honor the life and music of this creative force in the world of musical theatre. Written in 1970, this show is a departure from the traditional musical and features witty, humorous and moving scenes and songs that tell the story of Robert, a single guy surrounded by all his married friends.

Robert questions and is questioned by his friends on why isn’t he married, when will he get married and should he get married. Through the course of the musical, the audience follows Robert’s journey to where he wants to be in terms of his life, being in a relationship and the idea of commitment.

This musical is both a celebration and an examination of concept of marriage and commitment. It will have you laughing out loud and maybe shedding a tear.

The cast of “Company” features Mansfield University senior Jay Falgo as Robert and 13 other talented performers who play his married friends and his girlfriends. Each cast member gets to shine in song and scene making it a truly ensemble show.

From heart-felt ballads about marriage and being alive to lively vaudeville numbers about friendship, “Company” is sure to be a wonderful night at the theatre.

Performances are Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online via the theatre’s website www.arcadiawellsboro.com.