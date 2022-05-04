The Arcadia Theatre in Wellsboro, under the direction of Peter Davis, is ready to raise the curtain on its 2022 spring production of “The Fantasticks,” with three performances scheduled for May 6-8.
“The Fantasticks,” narrated by the mystical and gallant El Gallo, is a timeless story focusing on two young lovers, their meddling parents and the journey everyone must take through the highs of adolescent passions, the agonies of heartbreak and the hurts of betrayal … to discover how to truly love.
The cast of eight is made up of Mansfield University students Hanna Worthington, Carter Route, Cody Ranck, Matthew Merolla, Tyler Boyles, Theron Zajchowski, Mat Thomas and Nicole Orlando, who bring the roles of these young lovers, controlling parents and comedic actors to life on stage.
Audiences have loved “The Fantasticks.” It ran for 42 years and more than 17,000 performances on Broadway alone, to say nothing of another encore off-Broadway from 2006 to 2017 and the fact that it has been performed in 67 countries and that an estimated 250 productions of “The Fantasticks” still are presented every year. The show features such classic musical theatre songs as “Try to Remember” and “Soon It’s Gonna Rain.”
The Arcadia previously staged “The Fantasticks” in 2010 to full houses and wonderful reviews. The show now is back to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of live productions at the Arcadia Theatre and the 25th anniversary of the renovations to the theatre that happened back in 1997 and created the four screen movie and performance space that residents of Tioga County and beyond have enjoyed for the past quarter century.
The performances of “The Fantasticks” at the Arcadia Theatre are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8.
Tickets are available for purchase at the box office or online at www.arcadiawellsboro.com. Seating is limited so purchase your tickets.