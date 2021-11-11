The Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna/Tioga Area Agency on Aging announced the start of a new volunteer program, the Senior Companion Program, that will expand and enhance the services already provided in the community.
Through a federal grant from AmeriCorps Seniors, the Senior Companion Program is looking for volunteers age 55 and older in the region who enjoy working with other seniors and are income eligible to serve as companions for those most vulnerable seniors in the region age 60 and older willing to serve five to 40 hours a week.
These Senior Companion volunteers will provide companionship and assistance to seniors with various health or other issues or could simply benefit from a weekly visit. These seniors age 60 and older may have difficulty with daily living tasks, have early stage dementia or simply live alone and are isolated in this rural community. A Senior Companion helps seniors retain their dignity and independence by providing regular, helpful visits improving their ability to live at home as long as possible.
The benefits of having a Senior Companion includes: increased socialization, decreased loneliness, increased functioning at home, light caregiver relief or simply just having a friend to count on. The purpose of a Senior Companion is not to replace paid home health aide or hospice services, housekeepers nor the caregivers. The Senior Companion will be there to enhance the support and care of the senior through one-on-one companionship, sharing a hobby, reading, writing letters or cards, accompanying to an appointment or simply just visiting.
The Senior Companions volunteers can earn a small, tax-free stipend, clearances, travel and training, in addition to earning paid-time-off and participation in recognition luncheons.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging is currently taking applications and referrals for seniors. For more information, visit bsstaaa.org or call 1-800-982-4346.