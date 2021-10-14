The Area Agency on Aging for Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga counties will conduct a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. Due to safety concerns surrounding the safety concerns presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the public hearing will be accessible via Zoom or by conference call.
The purpose of the public hearing is to inform the public of its proposed budget and aging services available in fiscal year 2021-22.
It is also an opportunity for individuals to offer feedback and ask questions about aging services.
A summary of the budget information will be available on the agency’s website at bsstaaa.org prior to the scheduled public hearing.
Connection information
- Conference call: 1-866-730-7514, PIN #716046
- For Zoom meeting connection information, visit bsstaaa.org or call 1-800-982-4346.