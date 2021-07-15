Fire and ambulance companies in Tioga County will collectively receive state grants through the state’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.
The grants are awarded through an ongoing program administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner. All funding comes from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue. All companies that apply and meet requirements outlined by OSFC receive funding.
Eligible projects eligible include construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, or reduction of existing debt. This year, the funding may also be used to offset revenue loss due to limited fundraising opportunities resulting from COVID-19 restrictions.
Grants were awarded to the following fire and EMS companies:
Bradford County
- South Creek Ambulance Association: $7,195.20.
- South Creek Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $11,698.48.
- Tri Township Ambulance Association: $8,993.20.
- Western Alliance Emergency Services: $8,968.02.
Potter County
- Gale Hose Company No. 1 Inc.: $8,993.20.
- Germania Fire Company: $11,235.
- Goodyear Hose Company No. 1: $12,054.98.
Tioga County
- Blossburg Fireman’s Ambulance Association: $8,993.20.
- Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department: $11,698.48.
- Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Company: $12,054.98.
- Clymer Township Volunteer Hose Company: $11,876.73.
- Crary Hose Company: $12,233.23.
- Elkland Borough Volunteer Fire Department: $11,520.24.
- Knoxville-Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company: $12,411.47.
- Lawrenceville Fire Department: $12,411.47.
- Lawrenceville Fireman’s Ambulance Association Inc.: $8,993.20.
- Liberty Volunteer Fire Company: $11,876.73.
- Mansfield Hose Company: $12,589.72.
- Middlebury Ambulance Association Inc.: $8,993.20.
- Middlebury Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $12,054.98.
- Millerton Volunteer Fire Department: $14,015.70.
- Morris Firemen’s Ambulance Association: $8,993.20.
- Morris Township Fire Company: $11,520.24.
- Nelson Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $11,698.48.
- Osceola Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $11,876.73.
- Sabinsville Firemens Ambulance Association: $8,993.20.
- Tioga Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $11,698.48.
- Wellsboro Volunteer Fire Department: $12,946.22.