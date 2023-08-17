Area community singers are invited to join the Mansfield University Festival Chorus for the fall semester.
The chorus will meet on Tuesday evenings in Steadman Theatre beginning on Aug. 22 from 7 to 8:40 p.m. Participation in the rehearsals and performances is open to all persons on the university campus, high school students and community singers. New members only need to vocalize for placement in the soprano, alto, tenor or bass sections.
Some music will provided at the first rehearsal. However, two selections need to be purchased at the campus bookstore in Alumni Hall: “The Lord is My Shepherd” by John Rutter and “Beams of Gentle Light” by Robert Holmes.
The first concert on Sunday, Oct. 15, will feature the theme: “Common Ground.” The selections chosen will honor the history of the area: Native Americans who lived here for thousands of years, the Underground Railroad where enslaved people escaped to the north, and Cherry Springs State Park, where stargazers enjoy the night sky.
The holiday concerts are entitled “Decorate Your Heart.” “Deck the Halls” is featured along with selections that inspire people to live in peace with their neighbors.
Other song selections are: “Follow the Drinking Gourd,” folk song, arrangement by Andre Thomas; “Soar Away,” sacred harp, by A. Marcus Cagle; “The Canticle of Winter,” by Joseph M. Martin; and “The Dream Isaiah Saw,” by Glen Rudolph.
For more information, email Peggy Dettwiler at pdettwil@mansfield.edu or call 570-662-4721.