Recent graduates Mary Frances McNulty, Villa Joseph Marie High School, Doylestown Borough; Alina Keshodkar, Liberty High School, Bethlehem; and Ella Farrer, North Penn-Mansfield Jr./Sr. High School, Mansfield, are the winners of the Pennsylvania Municipal League’s John A. Garner, Jr. Civic Engagement Essay Scholarship Contest.
McNulty, Keshodkar and Farrer were recognized during the Municipal Leadership Summit Friday, Oct. 7.
Mary Frances McNulty is the first place winner and recipient of a $2,000 scholarship. Alina Keshodkar is the second place winner and will receive a $1,000 scholarship and Ella Farrer is the third place winner and will receive a $500 scholarship.
This is the 39th year that the Pennsylvania Municipal League has awarded these scholarships. The award monies are deposited at the Financial Aid Office of each awardee’s selected institution of higher education.
These scholarships are made possible through the Pennsylvania Municipal League and the generous contribution of Yvonne Garner in memory of her husband, John A. Garner, Jr., League Executive Director Emeritus.
“Our 2022 John A. Garner, Jr. Civic Engagement Essay Scholarship Contest winners Mary Frances McNulty, Alina Keshodkar and Ella Farrer, are to be commended for their exceptional essays,” said League Executive Director John Brenner. “I truly hope these bright young adults will consider futures which include service in local government.”
Contest participants were asked to elaborate on the appropriate theme – Civics and You – by writing about opportunities in their community that allow for civic engagement and encourage citizens to volunteer to help with local challenges.
The winning essays can be viewed in the Municipal Leadership Summit program book, available in the Resources section at www.pml.org/municipal-leadership-summit.