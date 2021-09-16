Twenty-nine construction students at Pennsylvania College of Technology have earned Certified Installer status from the Vinyl Siding Institute, the first to receive the value-added credential under the institution’s fledgling partnership with the trade association.
“This will be another tool in your toolbox,” Rob Balfanz, VSI’s director of workforce development, told the inaugural class at a Sept. 2 ceremony in the Student & Administrative Services Center at Penn College. “You’re not only building your portfolio, you’re also building your future.”
Among the students who attained certification are:
Building construction technology — Damein J. Roupp, Columbia Cross Roads
Residential construction technology and management — Georgia L. Macensky, Wellsboro
The certification, which lasts five years, reflects skills and standards taught in Penn College’s Weather Resistant Barriers and Finishes course.
