This Saturday, May 7, the Armed Women of America, Tioga County Shooting Chapter, PA is holding a Gun Shop Hop.
Women interested are welcome to go whether they are or are not members of the Tioga County Shooting Chapter.
The group is meeting at 8:15 a.m. on May 7 in the CVS Plaza parking lot at 197 North Main St., Mansfield. At 8:30 a.m., they will leave from the parking lot and carpool to Up in Arms Shooting Supplies, Inc. at 465 Main Street in East Smithfield to shop and then go to Burke’s Gun Shop at 38 Trail Road in Meshoppen for shopping and shooting practice.
“We are planning to eat at the Fireplace Restaurant in Tunkhannock before returning to Mansfield,” said Marilyn Jones, who co-leads the group with Michelle Lawrence.
Those who want to practice shooting at Burke’s must bring their own gun, ammunition, eye and ear protection, and money for the range fee along with snacks and water. They can also rent a firearm of their choosing. More ammunition and paper targets can be purchased there.
For more information, call Jones at 570-549-2794 or email jones_mk@yahoo.com or call Lawrence at 570-404-7738 or email annietackleberry@hotmail.com.