In honor of World Clubfoot Day, June 3, the Art club members met on Thursday, June 1 at the Gmeiner Art Center and worked on Hope Walks Brace-Painting to help kids with clubfoot. The project was led by Dorothy Baiza.
Clubfoot is a congenital deformity where one or both feet turn downward and inward due to a shortened Achilles tendon. While the exact cause is not known, genetics and environmental factors are probable.
Clubfoot affects around 180,000 babies around the world. Boys are twice as likely to be born with clubfoot. Without treatment, the child will be handiucapped. Using the Ponseti method, the foot can be corrected by casts, gentle movements and stretches and finally a brace.
The children do not like to wear the braces but are more eager to wear them if they are decorated. The Hope Walks Foundation provides the leather braces to groups who can paint, then return them to the Foundation.
Brace painting is a unique activity for various groups, civic organizations, team building, family gathering or just some friends. For more information about Hope Walks and Brace Painting Parties contact Hopewalks.org, 717-502-4400 or email info@hopewalks.org
The Wellsboro Art Club meets every Thursday at the Gmeiner Art Center in Wellsboro. For more information call 570-772-4592.