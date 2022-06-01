The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center announces the opening of an exhibit by Wellsboro artist, Sarah Wagaman.

Her exhibit, “From Rocks and Streams to an Artist’s Dreams,” is a display of her work in a new technique: creating evocative images of people and landscapes from rocks she finds. This exhibit will open, along with the Grand Canyon Photography Club’s member exhibit “Through the Years,” with a reception from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 3 (First Friday). The reception is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

Approximately five years ago while hiking and running, Wagaman found herself gravitating towards creek beds and rock formations. She felt that she needed to make art with the stones, but was not thrilled with her first few attempts.

When she discovered that she could compose images with them, she found a new joy and a greater appreciation for Mother Nature.

“The stones tell a story in and of themselves,” Wagaman said. “There is just something about rocks that speaks to us on a primitive level and makes us want to find and keep them. And because they have been shaped and molded through the hands of time and nature’s incredible forces, they seem even more magnificent and resilient.”

Wagaman is known for her work with children and for her photography. In addition to teaching art for nearly 27 years and raising her family, she has won several state Keystone Press awards, regional contests, has been published nationally, and recently awarded her second International Regional Magazine Association.

Her work can often be seen in Mountain Home Magazine, at several local facilities such as Penn Wells Lodge, Wellsboro Family Practice, Mansfield Family Practice, and the Mansfield Practice and Administration building. Wagaman’s art can also be seen on her website at www.photomemoriesbysarah.com as well as Instagram @Swagaman2018 and @justmyrocks.

If you would like to see more rock art up close and personal after this exhibit ends on July 3, she attends “Dickens of a Christmas” in December and participates in events at Stony Fork’s Heritage Farm shop.

The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, behind the Green Free Library. The galleries are open from noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, call 570-724-1917 or email director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.