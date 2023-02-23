Art’s Friends announces an art auction will be held to raise funds for the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in Wellsboro.
The auction will feature works from artists within a 150-mile radius of the center. Pieces in any artistic medium will be accepted, with a limit of one piece per artist.
If you are an artist who has benefited from all that the Gmeiner has to offer, consider donating a piece to this event. All funds raised will go toward the Gmeiner’s goals. Pieces for the auction must be dropped off at the Gmeiner by March 17 so that they can be photographed for the online program used by Jelliff’s Auction Group.
The auction will be online for a month and will culminate with an in-person event on Saturday, April 29 where visitors can come into the gallery to see all of the items displayed, have a little food and wine, and get assistance with online bidding if they need help. More details will follow.