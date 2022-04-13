The State Museum of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation invite artists and craftspeople to submit applications to exhibit their work in the annual Art of the State. Now in its 54th year, the Art of the State is open to Pennsylvania residents who are at least 18 years of age.

Artists will compete in five categories: painting, work on paper, sculpture, craft and photography/digital media. Entries to the competition must be submitted online. Additional information and the link to enter are available at statemuseumpa.org/ArtoftheState. The application deadline is Friday, May 6.

Art of the State is scheduled to open to the public on-site at The State Museum on Sunday, Sept. 11, and will close Jan. 15, 2023.

More than $4,000 in cash awards will be presented. Awards for first place ($500), second place ($300) and third place ($200) will be given in each of the five categories. The William D. Davis Memorial Award for Drawing ($250) and the Art Docents’ Choice Award ($300) will also be presented.

Selection jurors will review and assign a numeric score to all work submitted. Those artists with the highest ratings in each category will be featured in the exhibition.

This year’s selection jurors are Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer, Michele Carlson and Roland Graf.

Cuellar-Shaffer is a Colombian American artist who graduated with a degree in architectural design from the Fundación Academia de Dibujo Profesional and studied fine arts at the Instituto Departamental de Bellas Artes in Cali, Colombia.

Carlson is an associate professor of printmaking at the Corcoran School of the Arts & Design at George Washington University, Washington, D.C.

Roland Graf is an Austrian media artist, designer and associate professor at the University of Michigan Stamps School of Art & Design.

This year’s awards juror is Cynthia Haveson Veloric, who will select recipients in each of the categories. Veloric is an art historian, curator, writer, lecturer and environmentalist. She has worked in the curatorial departments of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.