Gabe Stillman returns to the Williamsport performance scene Feb. 27 with a one-night engagement at the Community Arts Center. After almost a year of canceled and postponed shows the CAC is excited to welcome the Williamsport native and Uptown Music Collective alumni to liven up the darkened theatre.
While 2020 put a hold on live performances Stillman has been using his available time to stay engaged with his fans. Through live streams and the implementation of a web series titled “Blues In My Heart,” Stillman has continued to give fans entertainment and inspiration during the quarantine. The web series covers his musical influences and some of his favorite music within the blues and American roots genres and has been made widely available through his social media platforms.
With performances on hold, Stillman has also taken the opportunity to focus on writing new music and recording his next record. The “downtime’ has also afforded Stillman the time to work on self-improvement goals, “I’ve been putting a lot more time into my personal health and I’ve made a lot progress, which has me feeling great!”
Stillman’s experience with UMC created a strong musical foundation, but also, the opportunity to collaborate with other performers of various skill levels. The UMC teachers encouraged students to work with each other and the opportunities to learn how to make a career for themselves as musicians. While teaching at the UMC, Gabe instilled the importance of not only practicing alone, but how it is essential to challenge yourself by performing alongside others.
Stillman has traveled across the country playing in festivals and bringing his own blend of hard stomping blues to the stage, and won the Gibson Guitar Award for best guitarist at the 2019 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn.
Check out Stillman’s most recent album “Flying High” released in October 2020, and featuring a legendary blues band from Washington, D.C., The Nighthawks, who are one of the oldest, still- touring, blues bands in the country.
Get your tickets online at caclive.com.