Regional Forester Chris Nicholas announces that the ATV riding season on DCNR trails and roads will be closing on Sunday Sept. 24.
The ATV riding season runs from the Friday of Memorial Day weekend through the last Sunday of September.
Locally, the Susquehannock ATV Trail and the designated DCNR trails and roads associated with the Regional ATV Connector Pilot trails will be closing on Sunday Sept. 24.
PennDot connector roads that are part of the Regional ATV Connector Pilot will be closing on Sept. 30.