Auditions for Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “Someone Save My Baby, Ruth! Or...Foil That Villain!”, an old-fashioned melodrama complete with boos and hisses, are being held on Friday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 19 at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday, March 20 at 1 p.m. and Friday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday, March 27 at 1 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro.

This 60-minute melodrama, written in 1999 by Billy St. John, has roles for five males and eight females. No experience is necessary. Titus Himmelberger is the director.

The time is the late 1800s. The place is a Boston candy store called The Sweet Shoppe and a park nearby.

When lovely young widow Penny Candy and her baby, Ruth, are taken in by her Aunt Praline, owner of The Sweet Shoppe, little does Penny know both love and danger lie ahead.

The villainous Sidney Swindle is determined to buy The Sweet Shoppe as part of his plan to sell the property to the city for America’s first subway system. Should Praline refuse his offer, Sidney is prepared to do away with her and her heirs to obtain the land at public auction. With the help of his beautiful but less-than-brilliant cohort in crime, Ada Sourball, the villain sets his evil scheme in motion.

The hilarious results include the kidnapping of Baby Ruth, an attempt to burn down The Sweet Shoppe and a wild chase through the audience with the good guys pelting the villains with candy, which the audience can eat, of course.

Other characters include Penny’s new love and the show’s hero, police officer Ernest Noble, cooks Farron Heil and Cindy Grade and clerks Taffy and Toffee, and customers Hubert, Tom and Mrs. Murphy and her child, Minnie.

Performances will be on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 16, 17, 18 and 19 during the 80th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival in Wellsboro.

For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.