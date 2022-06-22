Auditions for the dramedy “Grand Horizons” are in-person at 7 p.m. this Thursday and Friday, June 23 and 24 and at 11 a.m. this Saturday, June 25 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro.
Singers who want to audition for Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” can attend an in-person audition at 6 p.m. this Thursday or Friday, June 23 or 24 or at 10 a.m. this Saturday, June 25 in the Warehouse Theatre and sing “New York, New York,” “My Way” or “Fly Me To the Moon.”
“The auditions are open to any adult of any race and gender,” said Thomas Putnam who is directing both shows. “We would welcome a multi-racial cast in both productions.”
“My Way” features music made famous by Frank Sinatra and was written for two male and two female singers. Putnam is considering casting more.
Performances of “My Way” will be at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 and 17 and 23 and 24 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre, which will be set up like a nightclub with tables and chairs.
Needed are four men and three women for the cast of “Grand Horizons” written by Bess Wohl. This is an adult comedy/drama about a couple deciding to get a divorce after 50 years of marriage. Their two sons (and daughter-in-law) struggle to find a reason for such a decision after what they’ve thought was a happy marriage.
Performances of “Grand Horizons” will be at the Warehouse Theatre in Wellsboro at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14 and 15 and 21 and 22 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Those who can’t attend any of the audition dates or want more information should call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.