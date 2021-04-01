Hamilton-Gibson Productions is holding in-person auditions for three roles in “The Last Romance,” a comedy about the transformative power of love written by Joe DiPietro, acclaimed American playwright, lyricist and author. For the auditions, actors are asked to wear masks and socially distance.
The auditions will be on Thursday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 3 at 11 a.m. at the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Those who are interested but can’t attend on April 1 or 3 are asked to contact director Thomas Putnam to set up an audition date and time by calling 570-724-2079 or emailing him at hamgib@gmail.com.
Needed are two women to play the roles of Carol Reynolds and Rose Tagliatelle. Both characters are in their 70s. Also needed for the role of Young Man is a male tenor who is comfortable singing opera.
“Although this is a non-speaking part, Young Man appears throughout the play singing sections of operatic arias,” said Putnam.
Already cast as Ralph Bellini, the lead character is Gary Fizzano. He has appeared in a few HG productions, such as “Oliver” in which he played Fagin, as well as in “Unbeatable” and “The Madwoman of Chaillot.”
A crush can make anyone feel young again — even a widower named Ralph. Ralph attempts to woo the elegant, but distant, Carol. Defying Carol’s reticence — and his lonely sister’s jealousy — Ralph embarks on the trip of a lifetime, and regains a happiness that seemed all but lost.
“We first encountered Joe DiPietro when we presented his wonderful play ‘Over the River and Through the Woods’, which also featured characters of a certain age,” said Putnam. “’The Last Romance’ has been on our list of potential productions for a few years. It is the perfect choice to begin our main stage productions in front of a live but masked and socially distanced audience.”
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, May 7 and 8 and 14 and 15 and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, May 9 and 16 in the Warehouse Theatre in Wellsboro.
For more information, call Putnam at 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.