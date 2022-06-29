At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 and at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 will be auditions for Hamilton-Gibson’s Tune In To Radio HG Radio Play Festival at the Warehouse Theatre in Wellsboro.
A unique performance experience, the festival highlights scripts and stories from the Golden Age of Radio, with voice actors, sound effects performers and live music. These stories are meant to be told with sound only: no sets, no costumes, no props. By engaging the audience through sound alone, settings and action are suggested through the power of imagination.
Being presented during the festival will be five radio plays. They are: “Dimension X: A Logic Named Joe,” “Duffy’s Tavern: The Kid,” “Inner Sanctum: The Undead,” “Short Short Story: The Wrong Way To Write” and “The Third Man: Pleasure Before Business.”
Actors of all ages, from teenagers to seniors, are encouraged to audition. Performers who can do “character voices” are most appreciated. The rehearsal schedule will be flexible but performers must be available from Monday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 21 for technical rehearsals and performances.
Festival performance dates are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
A special ‘audio-only’ live stream will be presented on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Contact Hamilton-Gibson Productions with any questions by calling 570-724-2079 or emailing hamgib@gmail.com.