The Youth Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes and Junior String Ensemble announce auditions for their 2021-22 season, which is slated to be held in-person.
New students will audition in-person with the conductors on Saturday, Sept. 11, beginning at 9 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Horseheads. Audition requirements and guidelines can be found at www.osfl.org/youth-ensemble-auditions--tuition.html.
All auditioning students are encouraged to attend an Improvisation Workshop on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. with Dr. David Rudge, director of Orchestras and Opera at SUNY Fredonia.
Under the direction of Augusto Diemecke, concertmaster of the OSFL, the Youth Orchestra is composed of some of the finest high school and advanced middle school student musicians of our region. The Youth Orchestra performs one major work, side-by-side with the OSFL each year.
OSFL assistant concertmaster, Debrah Devine, will return for a second year to direct the Junior String Ensemble in 2021-22, while conductor Gary Chollet remains on sabbatical. The Junior String Ensemble encourages the development of beginning and intermediate string players.
The audition fee is $15. There is no additional fee to attend the Improvisation Workshop. Go to OSFL.org to download the application form and contact the OSFL office at 607-936-2873 with questions.
Youth ensemble students will enjoy workshops and master classes by guest artists performing with the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes throughout the concert season.