Hamilton-Gibson Productions is holding auditions for “Animal Crackers,” a family-friendly Broadway musical comedy to be performed at Straughn Auditorium on the Mansfield University campus in Mansfield at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 28, 29 and 30 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

“Animal Crackers,” written by George S. Kaufman and Morrie Ryskind, is set at the Long Island estate of Mrs. Rittenhouse. The musical takes place over one weekend, which is the start of the “social season.” Mrs. Rittenhouse has planned a party that should cement her place as the leading family amongst the established social set.

She is also formally introducing her daughter, Annabelle, a young debutante, to society. She has arranged to exhibit the latest sculpture by the renowned artist Francois Jacques Dubois Guilbert Beaugard. Her special guest is Captain Jeffrey T. Spaulding, the famed African explorer, just returned from an expedition.

Mrs. Whitehead, Rittenhouse’s rival, maneuvers to position her family at the top of the social registry.

“Who are we kidding, this plot is absolutely beside the point,” said director Gabe Hakvaag. Timothy Wilbourn is the musical director.

Audition dates are Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10 at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 13 and Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

All ages, genders and identities are welcome to try out. “Not everyone has to sing, but should be able to carry a tune,” said Hakvaag. “Everyone dances, some more than others,” he added.

Casting is being held for the 14 male and female main characters, plus six ensemble characters that will be in the chorus and one featured dancer. The 21 characters range in age from 16 to 86.

“Among the characters we will be casting are Captain Spaulding, Emanuel Ravelli, The Professor and Horatio Jamison, the four roles played in ‘Animal Crackers’ by the Marx Brothers — Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo. That’s why it is important that those who are chosen to play these four characters in particular understand a little about American vaudeville,” Hakvaag said.

“They are cartoon characters that behave according to their own rules and descend on the play ‘Animal Crackers’ not to move the plot, or even be part of the plot, but to knock the whole enterprise on its ear. Anyone can play these stock characters, male or female, young or old, so long as they can fill the role with a self-aware gusto of an actor entering the wrong play and going for it nonetheless,” said Hakvaag.

For a list of character descriptions and audition sides (the pages from a script that actors are given to learn for an audition) are at www.hamiltongibson.org or can be requested by emailing hamgib@gmail.com.