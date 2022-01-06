Hamilton-Gibson Productions is holding auditions for “Into The Breeches” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 and at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30 at the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. No experience is necessary to audition.
This comedy by George Brant explores how a community theatre grapples with the loss of its male artistic director and leading men who are fighting across the sea in World War II. Determined to press on, the director’s wife sets out to produce an all-female version of Shakespeare’s “Henriad,” assembling an unexpected team united in desire, if not actual theatre experience.
The characters include six females and two males:
- Maggie Dalton, a white female in her mid-40s, is a talented but untested director who is passionate, determined and smart.
- Celeste Fielding, a white female in her 50s, is a diva and thinks she is glamorous.
- Ellsworth Snow, a white male in his 60s, is the community theatre’s conservative, sour-faced board president.
- Winifred Snow, a white female in her 50s, is the untalented but enthusiastic socialite who is benevolent but slightly vacant.
- Stuart Lasker, a white male in his 40s, is the community theatre’s quip-ready stage manager.
- Ida Green, an African-American female in her 30s, is the imaginative costume designer.
- June Bennett, a white female in her late teens/early 20s, is the beautiful and endearingly innocent ingénue.
- Grace Richards, a white female in her late 20s/early 30s, is a raw talent who is meek and humble.
Performances will be on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 1, 2 and 3, and Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9 at the Warehouse Theatre.
All members of the cast and crew will be masked during all auditions, meetings and rehearsals. Those who are feeling ill in any way are asked not to attend.
Anyone who has questions or concerns, are asked to email Director Thomas Putnam at hamgib@gmail.com or call 570-724-2079.