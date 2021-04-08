In-person auditions to fill four roles for women and two for men in Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” are being scheduled for Friday, April 16 beginning at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 17 at 4 p.m. and Monday, April 19 at 7 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro. Social distancing and wearing a mask are required.
One or two of the roles may be double-cast. Four to six actors will portray the following characters: Jean, a woman; Gordon, a dead man; Mrs. Gottlieb, Gordon’s mother; Hermia, Gordon’s widow; Dwight, Gordon’s brother; and The Other Woman, a stranger.
“All ages, races and types are heartily welcome to audition,” said Gabe Hakvaag who is directing the play. This modern fable, written by American playwright, Sarah Ruhl, explores the paradox of modern technology’s ability to both unite and isolate people.
“In her writing, Ruhl avoids psychological or emotionally driven plots,” he said. “She prefers to capture everyday actions within a mythic framework, telling stories the way fables are told: this thing happened, then this and then this. The results are stories that are both delicate and hilariously funny, simply charming but with teeth that bite.”
“Dead Man’s Cell Phone” tells the story of Jean, who is bothered by a cell phone left on a table in a café. The phone keeps ringing, although the man seated at the table doesn’t seem to notice. Eventually, she answers the cell phone.
Before long she has answered several calls, pretending to speak for the man named Gordon, before she realizes he is dead. She continues to answer the phone, long after the body is taken away, because she worries that the people on the other end of the calls will feel lonely.
“Ruhl’s productions are intentionally highly imaginative and collaborative, and cast members are expected to bring creative problem solving along with acting skills to the production,” Hakvaag said.
For Hamilton-Gibson, Hakvaag has directed “Miss Holmes,” “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Fools In Love” and many other plays, including selections for Tune In To Radio HG, Hamilton-Gibson’s annual radio play festival.
All “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” auditions are by appointment only. To schedule a time to audition on either April 16, 17 or 19 or to arrange a different day and time, contact Hamilton-Gibson Productions by calling 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.