Auditions for “Foolish Fishgirls and The Pearl,” a feisty fairytale about a mermaid’s life on dry land after true love is found, lost and found again, will be in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro this Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9 a.m.; this Sunday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.; and Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
This is the Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project’s first full-length fun, family-friendly play, a comedy. It features roles for five adult women of various ages and two adult men, one middle aged and the other in his 20s to 30s.
No prior theater experience is necessary. All races and creeds are encouraged to audition.
When Coral and Oceana learn of a mermaid rescue involving a young Coast Guard lieutenant whose car went off a nearby bridge, they dive into action to find the young, innocent mermaid and warn her about the perils and pitfalls of falling in love with mortal men who abscond with your gems, leaving you penniless with a broken heart and two skinny legs.
Performance dates are Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11, 12 and 13, and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19.