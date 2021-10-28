Hamilton-Gibson Productions will explore romantic comedy next spring with “Shrew: A Tale Retold” and is looking for male and female actors of all ages, all shapes and types to fill the 21 roles.
Auditions for the show will take place this November at the Warehouse Theatre Gallery at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. The dates and times are: Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Wednesday Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. No preparation or experience is required.
The large cast includes characters that range in age from 20 to 80. Those with speaking roles will have anywhere from 1 to 1,000 lines to memorize. There are also non-speaking roles. Some of the actors will be on stage throughout the play; others will be on and off stage once or several times.
“This classic Shakespearean play tells the story of love at first sight, love between equals and the challenge of finding your heart,” said Clare Marie Ritter. She and Linda Young are directing the show. “The cast will explore the story and language while working together to bring this rom-com to the Coolidge Theater with performances in March of next year (2022),” Ritter said.
Anyone interested in helping with sets, costumes, lighting and/or sound are also encouraged to attend one of the audition sessions to speak with the directors.
For answers to questions or more information, email hamgib@gmail.com or call 570-724-2079.