Hamilton-Gibson Productions is holding auditions to cast three roles for women and two for men in “The May Queen,” a comedy by Molly Smith Metzler.

The auditions are Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. or by appointment by calling Hamilton-Gibson at 570-724-2079 or emailing hamgib@gmail.com.

People of all races and experience levels are welcome to audition. Thomas Putnam is the director.

The characters include:

Dave, 25-35, grad student working to pay for his schooling. A bit of a nerd.

Mike, 30-40, former high-school golden boy of athletics. Top salesman in the insurance office.

Gail, between 40 and 55, fun, loud, mothering; office-mate to Dave and Mike.

Jen, 30-40ish, beautiful, guarded; works as a temp in the insurance office.

Nicole, looks insanely young, the bone dry humorless (needy) boss.

Inspired by her small-town roots and Kingston, N.Y.’s high school tradition of crowning a “May Queen,” Metzler offers an intensely personal story about the dangers of allowing where you come from to define who you ultimately become.

With smart—and often very funny—dialogue and extremely likable characters, the play is a past-meets-present mix of “Mean Girls” and “Office Space,” where the adolescent drama of high school gets infused into the fractured pace of the cubicle world.

Performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 20, 21 and 22, and Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro.

For more information or to schedule an audition, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.