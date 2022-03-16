Today

Light rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Light rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.