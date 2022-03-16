Auditions for “Someone Save My Baby, Ruth! Or Foil That Villain!” are at 6:30 p.m. this Friday. March 18, at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, March 19 and at 1 p.m. this Sunday, March 20 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro.
Titus Himmelberger is directing this comedic melodrama for Hamilton-Gibson Productions, the Wellsboro-based community theatre arts group.
Auditions are also being held on Friday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday, March 27 at 1 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre.
There are roles for five males and eight females. No experience is necessary to try out.
The show offers good old-fashioned comedy for the whole family with a maiden in distress, a gallant hero, a villain, and a host of other quirky characters.
Performances will be on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 16, 17, 18 and 19 during the 80th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival in Wellsboro.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.