Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor announced the release of audit reports for four school districts, including Southern Tioga School District.
The Department of the Auditor General examines the records of school districts, charter schools, intermediate units and area vocational-technical schools. The audit assessments include whether school entities received the state subsidies and reimbursements to which they were entitled, accurately managed taxpayer funds, and complied with ethics codes.
Audits are shared with the state Department of Education so that future reimbursements to school districts can be adjusted to balance out past errors.
Southern Tioga School District – One finding: Failure to implement internal controls resulted in a transportation reimbursement overpayment of $66,605.
