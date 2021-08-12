From the invention of the World Wide Web, to disposable cellphones and AEDs, the contributions of the Baby Boomer generation have helped to shape a more prosperous world for over half of a century.
These are several examples of the major innovations that have had an immeasurable impact on the society at large, but the everyday contributions of the generation may be considered even more impactful.
Everyday boomers are serving communities through advocacy, charity and volunteerism. Without the countless hours given, many worthy causes would go untended, and the needs of many may go unnoticed.
While Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna/Tioga Area Agency on Aging, Inc. takes the month of August to specifically recognize this great generation, it is grateful year-round.
Are you a Baby Boomer interested in giving back to your community? Call B/S/ST Area Agency on Aging, Inc. at 1-800-982-4346 to learn more about ways you can donate your time, or ask about the benefits of in-home services made possible by the generosity of its donors.