The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center will host its next author reading at noon on Wednesday, June 22. USA Today Bestselling author V.L. Locey will read from three of her latest LGBTQ romance novels: “The Viking and the Drag Queen” (Campo Royale #1), “Dawn’s Desire” (Blue Ice Ranch #1) and “Pines and Violets” (Colors of Love #7). Locey will have copies of her books available for purchase. Admission is free and registration is not required to attend this event.
Locey is a full-time author who shares her life with her husband of 31 years, her adult daughter, one dog, three cats, chickens and a pair of geese. She calls the Laurel Highlands of Pennsylvania home.
The Gmeiner is located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, behind the Green Free Library. It is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and admission to the gallery is always free.